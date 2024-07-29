Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz presided over the Local Police ceremony. Josele
Twenty new officers on the beat with Marbella&#039;s Local Police force
Public safety

Twenty new officers on the beat with Marbella's Local Police force

The mayor Ángeles Muñoz attended the swearing in ceremony of the new recruits, who have completed nine months of training at the academy

María Albarral

Marbella

Monday, 29 July 2024, 11:29

Opciones para compartir

Marbella has reinforced public safety in the Costa del Sol town with the incorporation of twenty new officers to the town's Local Police force. The mayor Ángeles Muñoz attended the swearing in ceremony and welcomed the new recruits, who have completed nine months of training at the academy.

During the event Muñoz said, "The municipal commitment is to continue providing the force with more material and human resources." The mayor, who was accompanied by the councillor for the area, José Eduardo Díaz, and the head of the Local Police, Javier Martín, said, "It is a very emotional day for everyone because to get this far requires a great deal of hard work to pass the competitive examinations to which hundreds of candidates have applied".

The mayor thanked them for the "enormous work they have put in to be the 20 best" and added that "as of today they will be out on the streets in each of the different services".

"Safety is an absolute priority for this government team," remarked Muñoz, who announced that next year there are further plans to continue expanding the Local Police force.

During the ceremony, which took place at the Adolfo Suárez conference and exhibition Centre, Javier Martín said to the new officers, "You are going to have the opportunity to put into practice everything you have learnt at the academy" and he urged them to "go out onto the streets with enthusiasm" and to "work with honesty and loyalty" so that "our residents feel proud of your work".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Parking solution found as work on new Costa del Sol health centre gets under way
  2. 2 Gerald Brenan: A Brit inextricably linked with Malaga
  3. 3 Over thirty crafters create a crocheted sunshade to keep the streets of Coín cool
  4. 4 Preparations begin for new EU border system in Gibraltar as treaty 'unlikely' before November
  5. 5 Mijas to host weekend full of nostalgia during legendary music festival
  6. 6 Costa del Sol fundraiser launches new 'pesky foreign currency' campaign for Cudeca charity
  7. 7 Julio Anaya's 'Guernica' exhibited at Malaga's Russian Museum
  8. 8 Olvera: The historic Cadiz town with spectacular views
  9. 9 Summer foot woes, hot tips for happy feet
  10. 10 Regional government in Andalucía to allow more construction to combat housing crisis

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad