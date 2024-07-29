Twenty new officers on the beat with Marbella's Local Police force

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 29 July 2024, 11:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella has reinforced public safety in the Costa del Sol town with the incorporation of twenty new officers to the town's Local Police force. The mayor Ángeles Muñoz attended the swearing in ceremony and welcomed the new recruits, who have completed nine months of training at the academy.

During the event Muñoz said, "The municipal commitment is to continue providing the force with more material and human resources." The mayor, who was accompanied by the councillor for the area, José Eduardo Díaz, and the head of the Local Police, Javier Martín, said, "It is a very emotional day for everyone because to get this far requires a great deal of hard work to pass the competitive examinations to which hundreds of candidates have applied".

The mayor thanked them for the "enormous work they have put in to be the 20 best" and added that "as of today they will be out on the streets in each of the different services".

"Safety is an absolute priority for this government team," remarked Muñoz, who announced that next year there are further plans to continue expanding the Local Police force.

During the ceremony, which took place at the Adolfo Suárez conference and exhibition Centre, Javier Martín said to the new officers, "You are going to have the opportunity to put into practice everything you have learnt at the academy" and he urged them to "go out onto the streets with enthusiasm" and to "work with honesty and loyalty" so that "our residents feel proud of your work".