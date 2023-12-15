Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Puerto Banús will become one of the E1 world venues. Josele
Marbella to host &#039;F1 of the sea&#039; event next year attracting big names from sport and entertainment
Sport

Marbella to host 'F1 of the sea' event next year attracting big names from sport and entertainment

Cívitas Puerto Banús will be one of the nine venues worldwide for the E1 electric raceboat competition, with team captains including Rafa Nadal, Didier Drogba, Tom Brady and Marc Anthony

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 15 December 2023, 13:44

Compartir

Cívitas Puerto Banús is to be one of the nine world venues for the E1 competition: the world's first all-electric raceboat championship. The 'F1 of the seas' sporting event will be held on 1-2 June 2024.

It should be a huge boost for Marbella as the captains of the participating teams, among them tennis player Rafa Nadal, Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez, football player Didier Drogba, American soccer player Tom Brady, DJ Steve Aoki and the singer Marc Anthony, between them have more than 1.1 billion followers on social media.

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz, took part in the presentation of the Cívitas Puerto Banús Grand Prix at the Diputación, Malaga's provincial authority, on Thursday. She pointed out that getting this event "has not been an easy road" and valued "the joint commitment between the administrations and Cívitas Puerto Banús as an essential milestone for the balance to be tipped in favour of our candidacy".

"This race is going to position us as a unique destination," stressed the mayor, who also highlighted the values of sustainability and equality implicit in this event. "It is an exclusively electric-powered competition in which each team is made up of a male and a female," Muñoz said. She also recalled that the city "has been committed to tourism linked to sport for many years, as evidenced by events such as the Solheim Cup, the Ironman, the Davis Cup, the World Padel Tour and the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix".

"Pure 21st century" event

The deputy regional minister of Tourism for the Junta de Andalucía, Víctor González, said during the presentation that this is a "pure 21st century" event, which is expected to reach 160 million people and have a media and economic impact on the destination of 15 and 26 million, respectively. The President of the Diputación, Francisco Salado, said that the Grand Prix "will become another boost to the tourism-sport configuration that we are so proud of on the Costa del Sol, expecting 20,000 visitors that weekend".

"Sharing the venue with destinations such as Monaco, Venice, Hong Kong, Geneva, Jeddah and Rotterdam, among others, gives us an idea of the magnitude of this sporting event which, thanks to institutional collaboration, such as the Marbella town hall, the Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol and the Andalusian regional government, together with the Diputación, together with our infrastructure, we guarantee that it will be a success," Salado said.

Cívitas Puerto Banús marina head Juan Núñez said that it has been "a complicated competition because there were other very powerful venues competing". "But with a serious and solid proposal we have achieved our objective and it is a source of pride that our destination is competing with other big names in the world," said Núñez.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British boy who disappeared six years ago during a holiday on the Costa del Sol is located in France
  2. 2 Toll prices in Spain to increase from 1 January 2024 and these are the new prices for the roads in Malaga province
  3. 3 Eight days of strikes called by airline staff in Spain over Christmas and these are the dates affected
  4. 4 Travel chaos on the Costa del Sol as rush hour trains are hit by delays and cancellations
  5. 5 Red Cross programme to help almost 400 migrants in the Axarquía comes to an end
  6. 6 Pérez de Vargas Abogados, the legal boutique specialised in the real estate field, celebrates its 50th anniversary
  7. 7 SUR's 2024 Who's Who guide to gastronomy in Malaga
  8. 8 Contract for 24-hour vet service to attend to stray and abandoned animals put out to tender in Axarquía town
  9. 9 Fuengirola fire brigade celebrates turning forty with a vertical 12-storey race involving teams from all over Spain
  10. 10 Cudeca gets in festive spirit with annual Light a Light event

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad