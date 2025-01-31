Marbella grants building permits worth 31.6 million euros in January

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 31 January 2025, 14:21 Compartir

The upward trend in investment in Marbella continues in 2025, with the town council granting building permits worth 31.6 million euros in January alone. This figure echoes the data collected in 2024, where the yearly investment reached almost 315 million euros, which shows that the town is a great real estate attraction. This year starts with 28.5 million euros in major licences and 3.1 million euros in minor licences.

The numbers are mainly due to the development of new housing. However, one of the permits was for the last phase of the refurbishment of the Hotel Los Monteros, which has highlighted the importance of tourist accommodation upgrades within Marbella. About twenty of the properties have renovated their facilities in the last five years, contributing to the quality of the destination. Urban development has a direct influence on municipal coffers, not only with the activity-related taxes, but also with the transfers that the owners have to make.

Marbella town hall's 2025 budget is expected to receive 6.4 million euros from the 10% of average use in urban development projects, although there is a report that guarantees up to 30 million euros in this area.

Las Chapas

A Junta del Gobierno Local meeting was held at the mayor's office in Marbella's Las Chapas neighbourhood on Sunday 27 January, after which the governing team reported on the agreements that had been made, as well as on other topics related to the district. Regarding urban planning licences, around one thousand have been processed in the past nine months, according to the district’s general director, Carlos Alcalá.

Alcalá said that Las Chapas facilitates numerous services, including those related to industry and public roads, with between 300 and 400 requests per year. The district has also, in the span of 9 months, made possible the processing of more than 350 issues.

Alcalá also highlighted the improvement to the new health centre, which Junta is currently equipping, as well as the opening of the municipal swimming pool expected in the coming months, the creation of several kilometres of the coastal path and the cleaning of the streams in the area. Additionally, an investment of 120,000 euros will go towards the improvement of the Mairena road.

There is also a budget of more than 10 million euros for the improvement of the drainage system in the residential areas of El Rosario, Costa Bella and Hacienda de Las Chapas, which will allow better urban development of these areas, where application for building permits continue to grow.