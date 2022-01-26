Marbella selected as hub for luxury holiday home exchanges on the coast Exclusive travel club Thirdhome opens an office to cater for demand on the Costa del Sol

Thirdhome, a luxury property exchange service, has opened an office in Marbella. Its Spanish portfolio includes mansions that are, on average, worth two million euros each.

Thirdhome is a travel club for owners of second homes who share a “mindset for luxury and exploration”. Some 30 homes in the Marbella area are currently part of this exclusive club.

Wade Shealy, CEO of Thirdhome, said that "with the growing demand for luxury shared homes throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA), the new Marbella office will serve as a base for both new members and existing partners to get a higher return on their second homes, positioning ourselves, in turn, as the main private travel club in the world.”

“Our new regional headquarters has international flair and represents five nations speaking six languages, enabling our team to communicate with members in their native language,” said Niki Christian Nutsch, Thirdhoms’s Vice-President for EMEA. “With increasing demand for home sharing across the region, Thirdhome's new office will serve as a new base for new and existing members and for establishing close partnerships with holiday home developers, estate agents, and rental companies.”

Her colleague Ivo Haagen added, “While we are constantly expanding our extensive portfolio of luxury homes, our focus remains on quality and not on quantity. This is also reflected in the 2020 Conde Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards, which named Thirdhomes among the selected winners.”

To be a partner or member of Thirdhome you have to meet a series of requirements, the main one being that the home is worth at least 450,000 euros. In addition, the properties must enjoy an exclusive interior design and have quality services. Before being admitted, each profile is carefully studied.