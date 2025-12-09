Marbella has doubled the number of day centres for older people since 2007

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 09:54 Share

Marbella town hall is planning to open a day centre for older people in San Pedro Alcántara in the spring of 2026. It will be the third such centre in San Pedro Alcántara and the tenth in the municipality, which will have multiplied by 2.5 the number of facilities of this kind - the so-called active participation centres - since 2007.

Since that year, day centres have opened in Miraflores, Plaza de Toros, Santa Marta, Los Paisajes and in various areas of Marbella (Las Chapas and Nueva Andalucía) and three in San Pedro (the 2026 centre included). In less than two decades, the municipality has gone from four to ten such centres.

With an investment of 530,000 euros, the town hall will convert premises used for storing municipal goods located in the Ensanche Sur area, next to the boulevard, into a 300-square-metre centre with a bar-café, a kitchen, a large dining-lounge area of almost 130 square metres and two multi-purpose rooms that can change size thanks to movable partitions. The work will be completed before the end of the year, leaving the registration for electricity, gas and water supplies for the first two or three months of 2026.

Expansion of the Las Albarizas centre

In addition to the new centre, the town hall has refurbished and extended the facilities in Las Chapas (in 2015) and Miraflores (this year). The refurbishment of the Los Paisajes centre in the Las Albarizas area is planned for 2026. The project has already been added to the municipal budget for next year.

The budget for workshops and activities, which amount to 1,600 hours per week, will double by 2026 to almost 371,000 euros

The commitment to day centres for older people has boosted the use of these facilities, which now have 10,419 members, with workshops, dances, trips and meals as the main activities. The workshops, which run from October to June, now number 23, with a total of 1,600 hours of activity per week and 11,400 per year. The budget for these activities, which are aimed at the motor, cognitive, personal, emotional, socio-cultural and creative development of the elderly, will double next year from almost 177,000 euros to almost 371,000 euros. In total, the town hall plans to allocate 1.48 million euros to these workshops between 2025 and 2029.

The music entertainment programme will be increased by almost 15% next year to 178,500 euros. In 2026, the town hall will enter into a new contract to which it plans to allocate 975,000 euros until 2030.