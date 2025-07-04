Marbella council approves growth plan with increased flexibility for rural land use

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 4 July 2025, 12:55 Compartir

Marbella council approved the final proposal for the new PGOM, the municipal urban development masterplan, last week. The text will now go to the regional government for environmental approval before returning for a final vote.

Marbella becomes one of the first municipalities in Andalucía to adapt its planning regulations to the new Lista law.

However, the PGOM awaits approval of the POU, containing more detailed planning guidelines, which is still being processed, with both documents forming the city's urban framework.

The plan makes rustic land use flexible, with 64 million square metres available, of which 30 million are susceptible to "urban transformation". The council plans that at least 40% of this will be for properties, especially protected housing.The PGOM outlines development for 117 million square metres of land, classifying 53 million as urban - an increase of 12.5 million from the old 1986 PGOU plan.