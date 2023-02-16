Marbella cosmetic clinic owners arrested after customers left with injuries National Police have arrested a doctor, a dentist and a beautician after an investigation revealed that staff were not qualified to carry out certain treatments

The National Police have arrested three people in charge of a beauty clinic in Marbella where staff were allegedly carrying out treatments for which they were not qualified as well as using inadequate means.

At least a dozen people were allegedly affected after suffering serious after-effects of varying degrees of severity after visiting the establishment.

The investigation began in September last year at the request of a court in Marbella, where a client filed a complaint about the physical injuries she suffered after undergoing treatment.

During the course of the investigations, officers found that the clinic did not have qualified personnel to carry out certain aesthetic practices that were being performed. Officers also discovered that the equipment used was not suitable and that staff were not trained.

On 1 February, officers arrested a general practitioner, a dentist and a beautician for their alleged involvement in the offences of injury, unqualified practice, public health, fraud, misappropriation and false documentation.