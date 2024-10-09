Marbella company investigated for alleged fraud involving its innovative cancer therapy treatments

Europa Press Marbella Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 12:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A company in Marbella is being investigated for allegedly defrauding patients through a cancer therapy scam.

The public prosecutor's office in Marbella announced on 26 June this year it was launching an investigation into Immucura Med SL for alleged fraud and crimes against public health involving its innovative cancer therapies, according to details reported on Tuesday 8 October by Spanish newspaper El País. The bombshell report followed an investigation by a group of international journalists, in which the newspaper participated.

The team of journalists spent months investigating this company, whose founder and CEO, an investment banker who has managed funds in the Cayman Islands and claims to have been an advisor to the Russian government, created the company that has allegedly been offering dendritic cell treatment to hundreds of patients, most of them in critical stages of their cancer. The company has allegedly been offering the treatment in several European countries for almost a decade, with revenues in the millions of euros, according to El País.

The Junta de Andalucía confirmed to Europa Press that this company had already been sanctioned and said there is an open investigation.

The administration first received a complaint against Immucura Med SL for illegal use of advanced therapy medicinal products, according toEl País. The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (Aemps) warned the company offered a cancer treatment with dendritic cells, which is considered an illegal advanced therapy medicinal product. In 2022, a new complaint to the Andalusian government also resulted in sanctions.

The proceedings have been referred to the chief magistrate's court with investigations ongoing.