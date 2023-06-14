Marbella Arena to host varied programme of summer concerts The agenda will offer concerts by top international stars, including The Jacksons, Chris de Burgh, Ace of Base and Smokie; along with a three-day blues festival; and the premier of Carmen the Musical, a flamenco show based on the 19th century novella by Prospere Mérimée

Marbella Arena has announced a varied programme of summer concerts and shows to be held in the town’s old bullring in Puerto Banús throughout June and until October.

The agenda will offer concerts by top international stars, including The Jacksons, Chris de Burgh, Ace of Base and Smokie; along with a three-day blues festival; and the premier of Carmen the Musical, a flamenco show based on the 19th century novella by Prospere Mérimée.

Fans of the blues will enjoy the Listen to the Blues festival, which begins will be held from Friday 16 and continues until Sunday 18 June. The weekend will present artists of the stature of Ben Poole, a singer and guitarist hailed as “the most exciting young blues player” to come out of the UK in recent years, and someone who both Jeff Beck and Gary Moore highly respected.

Another talented bluesman appearing is the young American artist, Erick Steckel, who has toured the world with renowned musicians like Ray Charles, John Mayall and Johnny Winters.

Bi-2, one of Russia’s most established rock bands, will stop off in Marbella on 7 July as part of their world tour; while the American rapper and composer, Offset, will take to the stage on 8 July.

Motown icons

One of the highlights of the programme will take place on 27 July, when The Jacksons are sure to get the audience bopping with a mixture of their greatest disco classics, like ABC, Dancing Machine and Blame it on the Boogie.

Starting off as The Jackson 5 during 1960s, along with their brother Michael, the group was snapped up by the Motown label and became the first African American performers to attain a crossover following. The group have sold more 100 million records world-wide, and continued to record and tour long after their brother left to pursue his extraordinary solo career.

World-renowned singer/songwriter Chris de Burgh will perform hits like Lady in Red, High on Emotion and A Spaceman Came a Travelling at the arena on 30 September. The 75-year-old musician began his professional career as a folk singer in 1974, although he achieved international success when he released Don’t Pay the Ferryman in 1981, and a string of hits followed.

The beat of the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s will bring together renowned international artists on 26 October, such as Smokie (Living Next Door to Alice), and Jenny Berggren, the voice of Ace of Base (All That She Wants).

The organisers said they are hoping to add more concerts to the agenda.

For a full schedule and tickets, see www.marbellaarena.com