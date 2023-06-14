Costa del Sol gears up to become blues capital of Europe The Listen to the Blues festival, featuring some of the world's top musicians, is being staged at Marbella Arena from 16 – 18 June

SUR Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Costa del Sol is getting set aring up for an authentic blues festival that will run from 16 – 18 June and feature some of the genre's top musicians in the world.

Listen to the Blues will take place in the Marbella Arena, the former bullring in Nueva Andalucía. Some of the world’s most prominent musicians will be appearing at this three-day festival including Philip Sayce, Ben Poole, Eric Steckel, Red Beans & Pepper Sauce, Rozedale & Manu Lanvin. The concerts are sponsored by Hard Rock Hotel and the Marbella Arena.

The Listen to the Blues festival stems from the Montreux International Guitar Festival (MIGS) which welcomes more than 3,300 visitors to its three-days of guitar exhibitions, live shows and masterclasses.

Organisers Didier & Emanuel, are convinced that Marbellais one of the best destinations in the world to organise a festival and have decided to bring the magic of blues to the Costa del Sol. The two music fans will bring together their experience and contacts from the music world to offer three unforgettable nights.

The line-up of musicians will be:

• 16 June: Ben Poole & Rozedale

• 17 June: Eric Steckel & Red Beans & Pepper Sauce

• 18 June: Philip Sayce & Manu Lanvin

The festival will be a unique experience for visitors; thanks to the international artists who bring their styles and techniques together to form an exchange and learning platform for fans and musicians alike.

Marbella, known for its luxury ambience and fantastic weather, will become, for three days, the blues capital of Europe and the spectacular Marbella Arena venue resound to the beat of the music

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this Costa del Sol Blues Festival and experience three days full of music, passion and emotion.

More information, prices and tickets are available on the official event website: www.bluesfestival.es.