Man arrested for threatening passers-by with a machete in San Pedro Alcántara Police were called to the scene on wednesday evening after he was spotted waving a 42-centimetre machete-type knife

A man has been detained by National Police officers in San Pedro Alcántara after allegedly threatening passers-by with a 42-centimetre machete-type knife on Wednesday evening. According to sources, the individual was reprimanded by people in the street for hitting another "older man". However, the person responsible for the alleged attack left the scene and returned to Calle Marqués de Estella, some time later, brandishing the bladed weapon, which caused panic among local shopkeepers and members of the public.

Concerned callers alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre and police teams quickly arrived on the scene. After identifying the alleged attacker, police arrested him and he was taken into custody to face the charge in a Marbella court of threatening behaviour with a knife .