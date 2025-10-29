Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Maritime operation in Marbella to arrest man after he tries to rob doctor at knifepoint

The Local Police and firefighters reached the suspect by boat

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 18:07

A man was arrested in Marbella on Tuesday morning after he had reportedly tried to rob a doctor at knifepoint. The suspect tried to avoid arrest by getting to the water, which prompted a maritime operation, in which the Local Police collaborated with firefighters.

The incident took place shortly before 10am. According to sources, the attempted robbery happened at a local car park. Fortunately, the victim was not injured.

The suspect fled on a bicycle but was located by the police. He then escaped in the direction of San Ramón beach, where he got rid of his belongings and the clothes he was wearing. With only his underwear and a motorbike helmet on, he entered the sea in an attempt to avoid arrest.

The Local Police mobilised the fire brigade, which reached the suspect by boat. Together with other security officers who were standing on a nearby breakwater, they tried to calm down the suspect, who was threatening to harm himself.

The Costa del Sol police are familiar with the man, who is of Cuban origin. He has been arrested on several previous occasions, the most recent just a few weeks before this incident in Marbella. In the earlier case, he reportedly stole a kayak in Benalmádena with the aim of reaching Morocco. The police had to use a boat to apprehend him on that occasion as well.

