The previous European captain with the trophy in Ohio. AFP
Local telecoms company Olin to provide connection and internet services for Solheim Cup golf
Business

Local telecoms company Olin to provide connection and internet services for Solheim Cup golf

More than 25 kilometres of network cabling will be installed by the business that provides high-quality and high-speed fibre optic, mobile and landline phone services for individuals and businesses in Costa del Sol, Costa Cálida and Costa de la Luz

SUR in English

Friday, 15 September 2023, 17:00

Malaga-based telecom company Olin will be the official telecommunications provider for the Solheim Cup 2023 in Marbella.

Next week, from 18 to 24 September, a team of leading professional women golfers from Europe will be pitted against a team from the United States at the Finca Cortesin course in Casares. The event, which is set to have a worldwide television audience of millions, is the equivalent of the Ryder Cup in the men’s game.

Agustín Izzo Díaz, CEO of Olin, said he was proud of the Malaga company being the official telecommunications provider for the biggest global tournament in the fast-growing women’s game. "We are grateful for the trust that the Solheim Cup organisers have placed in Olin. We are pleased to be able to support the technological integration of this prestigious women's golf tournament," he said. Olin will also have an information stand at the tournament.

Olin will provide its connection and internet services throughout the event, with more than 25 kilometres of fibre optic network. This will allow connection to all the stands, common areas, television broadcasting screens, information boards distributed throughout the golf course, press and media centre.

More than 82,000 tickets have been sold for the event that will put the Costa del Sol in the golfing world's spotlight.

The telecommunications operator Olin, born from Olivenet, provides high-quality and high-speed fiber optics, mobile and landline phone services for individuals and businesses in Costa del Sol, Costa Cálida and Costa de la Luz

