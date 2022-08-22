Six arrested for stealing high-end watches from tourists in Marbella All the thefts took place in the Puerto Banús area

National Police officers have arrested three men and three women in Marbella for allegedly stealing three luxury brand watches. The suspects allegedly stole the watches using violence in one of the cases and taking advantage of the victims' carelessness in the other two.

All the robberies took place in the Puerto Banús area and the victims were tourists who were holidaying in Marbella. However, the robberies are unconnected.

The investigation began a few months ago following a robbery in the Puerto Banús area and further incidents have been reported in the last few days. Early investigations suggested that the alleged perpetrators of each of the robberies were not related as the characteristics provided by the victims indicate that different groups were involved.

Alcohol

In the first of the incidents, a tourist reported the theft of a watch valued at 15,000 euros by a man who approached him at the door of a nightclub in Puerto Banús and, taking advantage of the fact that he had had a few drinks, took the watch.

Another of the victims was a man who was on holiday in Puerto Banús who was approached by three thieves as he was getting into his car.

The third incident took place in similar circumstances also in Puerto Banús and the victim - again a tourist - was robbed of a watch valued at 22,000 euros. On this occasion it was three women who approached the victim with the intention of helping him as he had been drinking alcohol and according to the investigations, once again the suspects took advantage of the situation and stole the watch.

The operation culminated a few days ago with the arrest of six of the seven suspects. In the second case, two of the three suspects have been formally detained and have already been handed over to the courts.