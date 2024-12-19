Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Josele
Lorry fire forces closure of A-7 motorway in Marbella leading to 10km tailbacks
112 incident

The incident happened shortly before 8am this Thursday morning on the Cadiz-bound carriageway

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 09:00

A lorry fire has forced the A-7 motorway to be closed in Marbella this Thursday morning, 19 December. According to traffic sources, the incident happened at kilometre 1041, heading in the Cadiz direction, at around 7.45am.

The resulting traffic chaos in the Las Chapas area is causing tailbacks of up to ten kilometres.

According to official sources, the road is completely closed and will not be reopened to traffic until the flames on the affected vehicle have been extinguished.

The lorry affected by the blaze this Thursday morning. E. Requena

112 Andalucía confirmed to SUR that the emergency service control room had received several calls alerting them to the incident. Firefighters from Marbella, Guardia Civil police officers and road maintenance teams were sent to the scene of the incident.

