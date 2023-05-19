Angela Lafferty decided to put herself forward as a candidate for the Por Mi Pueblo party in Benahavis in this year’s local elections in order to help preserve the natural surroundings, as she believes this "seems to be extremely low down" on the agenda for the current party in power (PP)

Angela Lafferty, a former architect from Edinburgh, moved to Marbella in 2015 and now works as a conference organiser/event manager. She has also been involved in the local environmental movement over the last few years, organising events such as beach clean-ups, school visits, talks and walks to raise awareness of local environmental issues.

“In my last year or two living in Edinburgh before moving here, I was beginning to get involved in the local environmental movement, and I realised the very important role that local politics has to play. I think this led me to take an immediate interest here as soon as I had learned enough Spanish to be able to participate,” the environmentalist told SUR in English.

The 44-year-old, who is “confident” that Por Mi Pueblo will attract many supporters in Benahavis, wants to concentrate of several other issues if elected, including health and education.

The most pressing issues in Benahavís are the lack of a proper health centre, with paediatrics, 24-hour emergency service and ambulance transfer. There is also the situation with the local school, CEIP Daidín. It is completely overcrowded and has been in need of a solution for almost ten years: these would be among our main priorities on being elected,” Lafferty explained.

“I'd like to encourage any foreign residents who have registered to make sure they use their vote. We have responsibility to care for, protect and enhance our surroundings. Being actively involved (not just on election day) can only bring rewards in terms of a greater sense of belonging and being part of a community,” she added