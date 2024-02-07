Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about Marbella's past. SUR
Learn more about Marbella’s past with Sunday walking tours
History

Learn more about Marbella’s past with Sunday walking tours

The Marbella Activa association is organising four such events in February, March and April

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 16:56

The Marbella Activa association is organising four Sunday walking events in February, March and April in which participants will get the opportunity to learn more about the town’s history.

The organisation says that the routes will “recreate the past, which will also be a good opportunity to get to know the town and its periphery on foot, discover spaces, perspectives, corners and details that may go unnoticed but which form part of our past from a pedestrian perspective”.

The first walk will take place on 11 February starting from Plaza de Los Naranjos and is called 'El camino del agua'. The second, on 3 March, will depart from Plaza de la Iglesia and is called 'Ruta de Fernando el Católico'.

On 17 March the third activity, 'Camino Viejo de Istán', will be taking place but the meeting point is to be confirmed. The last walk is scheduled for 14 April and will be called 'La Vía Sacra', which will start from Plaza de la Iglesia. All four walks will start at 9am.

The association has said that those wishing to take part need to be in good physical shape as all of the walks are over 10 kilometres, although there are no very steep climbs involved. Participants are advised to wear walking or sports footwear and take food and drink.

For further information visit: Marbella Activa.

