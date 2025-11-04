Security camera footage and Rolex watch stolen during knifepoint robbery at Marbella villa that serves as brothel
The hooded suspects broke into the property and made off with the items before the police arrived at the scene
Malaga
Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 16:14
National Police officers are investigating a knifepoint robbery in a Marbella villa that happened on 27 October. According to sources, the hooded assailants broke into the property, which apparently sometimes serves as a brothel, and stole the security camera recordings, cash and jewellery, including a luxury Rolex watch.
When the police arrived at the villa, located in the Cabopino area, the suspects had already fled. According to the investigation, the perpetrators had entered carrying a large knife. They managed to find the CCTV footage and steal it, along with a small amount of cash and some jewellery
The police investigation remains open, and no arrests have yet been made.