Security camera footage and Rolex watch stolen during knifepoint robbery at Marbella villa that serves as brothel

National Police officers are investigating a knifepoint robbery in a Marbella villa that happened on 27 October. According to sources, the hooded assailants broke into the property, which apparently sometimes serves as a brothel, and stole the security camera recordings, cash and jewellery, including a luxury Rolex watch.

When the police arrived at the villa, located in the Cabopino area, the suspects had already fled. According to the investigation, the perpetrators had entered carrying a large knife. They managed to find the CCTV footage and steal it, along with a small amount of cash and some jewellery

The police investigation remains open, and no arrests have yet been made.