Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The terraces have already been removed from Puerto Banús due to the low season. Josele
Junta proposes 6,000-euro fine for occupying parking spaces with bar and restaurant terraces
Law

Junta proposes 6,000-euro fine for occupying parking spaces with bar and restaurant terraces

The Covid pandemic brought a series of concessions to the hospitality industry in Andalucía. However, four years later, the activity continues in several areas

María Arrabal

Marbella

Friday, 17 January 2025, 13:06

The Covid pandemic brought with it a series of concessions to the hospitality industry, including the expansion of bar and restaurant terraces. In the case of Puerto Banús, several establishments expanded their business into the car parking spaces.

However, four years later, the activity continued in several areas which led to a complaint by an ecological action group. This has now resulted in a proposed fine of 6,000 euros filed by the Junta de Andalucía.

In December the public port agency of the region (APPA) began the sanctioning procedure and now the company operating the marina can either pay or appeal the fine.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Calls for permanent member of staff at Costa del Sol foreigners' office
  2. 2 Novak Djokovic joins the heavy criticism of Rafael Nadal farewell tribute in Malaga
  3. 3 Malaga village to be on show at London's Tate Modern
  4. 4 Gibraltar steps up fight against international crime
  5. 5 Fuengirola town hall begins comprehensive remodelling of central street
  6. 6 Mercato della Fontanella: a celebration of the quality and diversity of Italian cuisine
  7. 7 Horse-drawn carriages carrying tourists around Malaga's sights could soon be a thing of the past
  8. 8 Ouigo's double-decker, high-speed budget trains bring down Malaga-Madrid rail fares
  9. 9 Post office service returns to popular inland Malaga town
  10. 10 First patron saint festivities of the year arrive with more than 20 events in Malaga towns from this weekend

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a María Arrabal. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Junta proposes 6,000-euro fine for occupying parking spaces with bar and restaurant terraces