Junta proposes 6,000-euro fine for occupying parking spaces with bar and restaurant terraces

The terraces have already been removed from Puerto Banús due to the low season.

María Arrabal Marbella Friday, 17 January 2025, 13:06

The Covid pandemic brought with it a series of concessions to the hospitality industry, including the expansion of bar and restaurant terraces. In the case of Puerto Banús, several establishments expanded their business into the car parking spaces.

However, four years later, the activity continued in several areas which led to a complaint by an ecological action group. This has now resulted in a proposed fine of 6,000 euros filed by the Junta de Andalucía.

In December the public port agency of the region (APPA) began the sanctioning procedure and now the company operating the marina can either pay or appeal the fine.