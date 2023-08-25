Iconic Persian singer and activist brings his politically charged music to Marbella Arena

Tony Bryant Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

The Persian musical icon, Ebrahim Hamedi, better known by his stage name, Ebi, will perform at Marbella Arena on Saturday 2 September.

Known for his unique fusion of traditional Persian music, Western pop and Latin rhythms, Ebi has left an indelible mark on the global music scene, despite the fact that his music has been banned in Iran since the Islamic revolution in 1979.

The 70-year-old singer, who began his career in Tehran, gaining fame as part of several bands, and later as a solo performer, has recorded almost 200 singles and 30 albums during a career that has spanned more than 50 years.

His innate ability to communicate, not only as a musician, but also an activist, brought much success in his own country, especially seeing as his lyrics reveal the courage of an artist willing to denounce political and social injustices. His strong stance against the Iranian government has forced the singer to spend the last 50 years in exile, most of which has been spent between his homes in Los Angeles and Marbella.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 9pm, cost between 59 and 99 euros and are available from www.marbellaarena.com/eventosma/ebi-2/