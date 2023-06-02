Iconic Marbella hotel to become flagship of luxury group The five-star Los Monteros will reopen this year after a major reform and head the offering of the exclusive Kimpton brand

Visualisation of one of the new pools at the Marbella resort.

The emblematic Los Monteros hotel in Marbella will reopen this year after the comprehensive reform it is undergoing under the luxury brand Kimpton, one of the top-end offerings of IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The goal is for this five-star tourism icon, bought last year for 47-million euros, to be the flagship of the brand in southern Europe. Until now, only two establishments in Spain have this signature: the Kimpton Vividora Barcelona and the Kimpton Aysla Mallorca. The new Kimpton Los Monteros Marbella will have 178 rooms and suites.