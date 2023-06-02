Iconic Marbella hotel to become flagship of luxury group

Sections
Services
Highlight
Pilar Martínez
Marbella.
Friday, 2 June 2023, 10:43
Compartir
The emblematic Los Monteros hotel in Marbella will reopen this year after the comprehensive reform it is undergoing under the luxury brand Kimpton, one of the top-end offerings of IHG Hotels & Resorts.
The goal is for this five-star tourism icon, bought last year for 47-million euros, to be the flagship of the brand in southern Europe. Until now, only two establishments in Spain have this signature: the Kimpton Vividora Barcelona and the Kimpton Aysla Mallorca. The new Kimpton Los Monteros Marbella will have 178 rooms and suites.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.