Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Firefighters at work at the scene. @Ayto_Marbella
112 incident

Marbella golf club fire destroys hundreds of buggies

The causes of the fire at the Guadalmina Golf Club are still unknown

Isabel Méndez / José Carlos García

Isabel Méndez / José Carlos García

Málaga

Monday, 9 March 2026, 12:22

A fire at the Real Club de Golf de Guadalmina in Marbella damaged at least 100 buggies on Friday night.

The emergency services received the first alerts around 9pm on 6 March. According to sources, the incident originated in the golf buggy charging area, but the cause remains unknown for the moment.

Buggies affected by the flames.

Zoom

Buggies affected by the flames. @Ayto_Marbella

Firefighters attended the scene with three fire engine, a water tanker and a ladder truck. The Local and the National Police also went to the golf club.

The teams managed to extinguish the fire by 1.36am, according to Marbella town hall. It was an arduous and long task due to the virulence of the flames, which had reached the batteries of the carts. This caused a dense smoke visible from various points in the town.

The fire represents a significant financial loss for the club given the value of each of the carts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Bases in Andalucía at Rota and Morón at centre of row with USA
  2. 2 Ambitious port maintenance project
  3. 3 Popular Finnish band head to Costa venues
  4. 4 Hundreds of Andalusians trapped across globe due to closure of Persian Gulf air space
  5. 5 Andalucía defies global turmoil and sets record goals at ITB Berlin
  6. 6 Marbella revamps Avenida del Mar
  7. 7 SUR and Torrox town hall lead Andalusian tourism gala in Germany
  8. 8 Spain gives out its academy awards
  9. 9 Red card drama denies Malaga CF victory in chaotic six-goal thriller
  10. 10 Flamenco and contemporary dance fusion comes to Fuengirola

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella golf club fire destroys hundreds of buggies

Marbella golf club fire destroys hundreds of buggies