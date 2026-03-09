Marbella golf club fire destroys hundreds of buggies

A fire at the Real Club de Golf de Guadalmina in Marbella damaged at least 100 buggies on Friday night.

The emergency services received the first alerts around 9pm on 6 March. According to sources, the incident originated in the golf buggy charging area, but the cause remains unknown for the moment.

Zoom Buggies affected by the flames. @Ayto_Marbella

Firefighters attended the scene with three fire engine, a water tanker and a ladder truck. The Local and the National Police also went to the golf club.

🚒👨‍🚒Los bomberos están interviniendo en un incendio que se ha originado en el campo de golf Guadalmina, motivado por coches eléctricos de golf. pic.twitter.com/PROtkgdWLU — Ayto. Marbella (@Ayto_Marbella) March 6, 2026

The teams managed to extinguish the fire by 1.36am, according to Marbella town hall. It was an arduous and long task due to the virulence of the flames, which had reached the batteries of the carts. This caused a dense smoke visible from various points in the town.

The fire represents a significant financial loss for the club given the value of each of the carts.