A home of hope: the Marbella community that is transforming lives

Addictions have long been, and remain, one of the most pressing social issues in Spain. Every day, thousands of individuals grapple with this challenging battle, often stuck in vulnerable situations which complicate their recovery even further. Consequently, the work of organisations such as Horizonte-Proyecto Hombre in Marbella becomes crucial. For over 40 years, it has been providing support, treatment, and reintegration for those affected by addictive disorders. Through its various programmes, this organisation not only addresses addiction but also offers participants a genuine opportunity to transform their lives.

One of the most notable programmes is the supervised housing project (VST), a vital resource for individuals over 18 who are facing severe addiction disorders and are in vulnerable situations. Nicknamed "el piso" (the flat), this space has been operating in the Santa María neighbourhood for 26 years, providing a safe environment under the supervision of trained professionals. Residents receive therapeutic support and also engage in social, sports and leisure activities as part of their comprehensive rehabilitation process.

The main objective of the programme is to welcome, guide and educate those people in vulnerable situations, giving them a second chance to reintegrate into society. Personalised therapy and constant support is offered to help patients rebuild their lives. The backgrounds of the residents vary significantly, ranging from young individuals who have grown up in challenging environments to older adults who, due to economic or family issues, have found themselves trapped in a cycle of addiction.The programme is not limited to Marbella, but welcomes people from different municipalities and nearby regions.

The team behind the programme is key to its success. Coordinated by Jaime Álvarez, the project director, it has a group of highly trained professionals, such as therapists Noemí de Diego, María del Mar González and Ignacio Pérez, who work closely with the patients, providing them with comprehensive treatment. Likewise, instructors, Cristian Gabarrón, Fernando Muñoz and María Soto are at the heart of the VST project, in charge of the daily supervision and accompaniment of the residents. This core team, along with the dedication of volunteers, ensures that the programme is a true lifeline for those seeking to overcome addiction.

Horizonte Marbella has been adapting its methodology over the years, always seeking to offer personalised and flexible care, catering to the needs of each person. In the case of the VST project, the aim is to create a supportive environment where residents can learn to manage their emotions and acquire the necessary tools to tackle their addiction issues. This is enhanced by teaching fundamental values such as responsibility, coexistence and mutual respect, which are essential for their social reintegration.

One of the most important aspects of the rehabilitation process is its duration. Although there is a general framework that outlines the time spent in the programme, Proyecto Hombre Marbella acknowledges that each patient is unique and that not everyone responds in the same way to treatment. For this reason, the duration of the process is subject to each individual's progress, their achievements and goals, allowing for more flexible and tailored care. This personalised approach has been key to the success of the project, which not only aims for patients to overcome their addiction but also to achieve emotional and social stability that allows them to reintegrate into the community.

Living together in the residence is an essential factor in the recovery process. Patients not only participate in therapeutic activities, but also take responsibility and collaborate in daily tasks, which fosters personal initiative and independence. These activities, ranging from cooking to organising the home, are an integral part of their rehabilitation and help them develop essential life skills that they can later use outside the programme. Living together also strengthens the bonds between the participants, creating a network of mutual support that is vital in the most difficult moments of the process.

The patients' psychological well-being plays a crucial role in the success of these programmes. Instructors and therapists at Proyecto Hombre emphasise the importance of maintaining a positive attitude and reinforcing patients' self-esteem. This is especially relevant when residents face moments of doubt or frustration during their recovery. The team is committed to supporting them at every stage, reminding them that, although the process can be difficult, it is achievable with perseverance and support.

The development of this association is a testament to what can be achieved when professional dedication and empathy unite to address the complex issue of addiction. It's not just about treating the disease; it's about providing individuals with a new perspective on life, demonstrating that with effort and support, they can overcome even the most challenging situations. Programmes like the VST project serve as tangible proof that rehabilitation is achievable, showing that with the right support, people can regain their dignity, rebuild relationships, and reclaim their place in society.