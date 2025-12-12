Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella se queja
Crime

Criminal gang shoots at police in operation in Marbella

The incident happened as part of an ongoing police operation and no injuries have been reported

María José Díaz Alcalá

Friday, 12 December 2025, 18:56

The National Police have reported that a gang of criminals shot at several officers early in the morning on Friday. The incident happened in a wooded part of Marbella, in the Ricmar residential area.

No injuries have been reported.

The emergency services received a call shortly before 9am, alerting them to shots fired in the woods.

The police later said that the incident had happened within the framework of an investigation that is ongoing and under secrecy, which is why they did not provide further details.

