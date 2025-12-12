Criminal gang shoots at police in operation in Marbella

The National Police have reported that a gang of criminals shot at several officers early in the morning on Friday. The incident happened in a wooded part of Marbella, in the Ricmar residential area.

No injuries have been reported.

The emergency services received a call shortly before 9am, alerting them to shots fired in the woods.

The police later said that the incident had happened within the framework of an investigation that is ongoing and under secrecy, which is why they did not provide further details.