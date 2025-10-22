From tourist apartments to four-star hotel in Marbella after 6.8m-euro investment

José Carlos García Marbella Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 16:36 Share

Marbella town hall has given the green light to the conversion of a tourist apartment building located on Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna into a four-star hotel, with an additional investment of close to two million euros.

The project is being carried out by Samara Marbella, which began work at the beginning of 2025. The project has since been modified which brings the total amount of the operation to some 6.8 million euros. The initial intention expressed by the company was that the building would reopen in 2026 as a four-star hotel with 70 rooms.

Marbella town hall spokesperson Félix Romero explained that the project "will increase the number of hotels in the municipality and raise the quality of the tourist offer, in turn generating employment and dynamism" in the local economy. "It is excellent news that companies continue to invest in Marbella, reaffirming the confidence of the private sector in the stability and attractiveness of the town," he added.

Romero also welcomed the fact that this step will put an end to a tourist apartment building, a type of accommodation that has become "a problem in Spain".