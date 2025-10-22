Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Exterior image of the building in Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna. Josele
Tourism

From tourist apartments to four-star hotel in Marbella after 6.8m-euro investment

The town hall has approved a modification of the initial project for the building located on Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 16:36

Marbella town hall has given the green light to the conversion of a tourist apartment building located on Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna into a four-star hotel, with an additional investment of close to two million euros.

The project is being carried out by Samara Marbella, which began work at the beginning of 2025. The project has since been modified which brings the total amount of the operation to some 6.8 million euros. The initial intention expressed by the company was that the building would reopen in 2026 as a four-star hotel with 70 rooms.

Marbella town hall spokesperson Félix Romero explained that the project "will increase the number of hotels in the municipality and raise the quality of the tourist offer, in turn generating employment and dynamism" in the local economy. "It is excellent news that companies continue to invest in Marbella, reaffirming the confidence of the private sector in the stability and attractiveness of the town," he added.

Romero also welcomed the fact that this step will put an end to a tourist apartment building, a type of accommodation that has become "a problem in Spain".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol Parador closes doors for two years as 23m euro refurb set to start
  2. 2 UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain
  3. 3 Carlos Alcaraz swept aside by Jannik Sinner in Six Kings Slam final
  4. 4 Blogging about the wealth of tourist attractions in the Axarquía area of the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 HM Customs recovers 99 petrol containers after high-speed boat chase off Gibraltar
  6. 6 Sports tourism revenue continues to climb in Torremolinos and exceeds 4 million euros
  7. 7 The mysteries of nature comes to life: Bioparc Fuengirola celebrates a wild and magical Halloween
  8. 8 El Cortijo: a culinary experience driven by a passion for Andalusian cuisine
  9. 9 Eastern Costa del Sol residents protest over library closure
  10. 10 A record-breaking 2,300 runners have already signed up for half marathon in Fuengirola next month

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish From tourist apartments to four-star hotel in Marbella after 6.8m-euro investment

From tourist apartments to four-star hotel in Marbella after 6.8m-euro investment