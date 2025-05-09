From changing a button to fixing a zip: Primark offers free sewing workshops in Marbella

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 9 May 2025, 14:32 Compartir

In the digital age, the hobby of sewing is, unfortunately, at an all-time low. For many, changing a button, fixing a zip or hemming a pair of trousers becomes mission impossible. The consequence? Due to laziness or negligence, clothes remain in the wardrobe and never see the light of day again. In a bid to change this situation, three years ago Primark began organising free 'love it for longer' garment repair workshops in its shops across Europe. During this time, the company has given more than 400 classes, which have been attended by more than 7,000 people. In Spain, such workshops have already been held in Madrid, Malaga (last February), Zaragoza and Barcelona. Its next stop? Marbella, where classes will take place at La Cañada shopping centre on Thursday 15 May.

Led by mending and recycling Instagram expert Nati (@Momita_costura), the workshop will teach attendees basic sewing techniques, which include "mending a zip or changing buttons". "These workshops are part of Primark's commitment to becoming a more sustainable and circular company, offering affordable clothing designed to last and helping customers extend the life of their clothes," says the company.

The free classes are aimed at beginners and attendees will receive a reusable bag and sewing kit to continue practising their new skills at home. "We have been testing our repair workshops in different markets and are now expanding them to a selection of shops in Spain. For customers who can't attend, we are also launching online video tutorials,"said Carlos Inácio, Primark's general manager for Spain and Portugal.

The one-hour Primark Marbella sessions will be held on 15 May in three time slots: from 12pm to 1pm; from 5 to 6pm; and from 7 to 8pm. Those interested can book a free slot at this link: www.eventbrite.com/cc/primark-espana-3297339

Today, 66% of Primark's clothing is made from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials. In addition, the company is committed to reaching 100% by 2030 and strengthening the durability of its garments.