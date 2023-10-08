Foreign tourist dies on popular Costa del Sol beach

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A man died on Saturday afternoon on Cabopino beach in Marbella, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency call handler centre.

At 2pm, the service received several calls from witnesses indicating that an elderly man had been pulled from the water with signs of drowning in the Marina Cabopino area. Several people were giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). 112 Andalucía staff then alerted the health services, Local and National Police.

Health sources confirmed that the bather, an elderly foreign tourist, finally died on the beach, with no further information on the cause of the incident. The victim's wife also had to be treated by medical staff at the scene before she was taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.