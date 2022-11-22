Huge turnout for Marbella’s Fight Against Cancer walk The charity event was so successful that the T-shirts the association had ordered sold out

More than 2,800 people joined last Saturday’s (19 November) Spanish Association for the Fight Against Cancer walk. The event was so popular that the T-shirts the association was selling ran out that they had to resort to last year's T-shirts to be able to respond to the requests of those interested.

Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, said before the walk started, "Today we must congratulate the president of the AECC in Marbella, Santiago Gómez-Villares, his board of directors and all the volunteers for the success of this event to raise awareness of this disease, all that still needs to be done and the work that the organisation does for both patients and their families."

The president of the association in Marbella, Santiago Gómez, said: "We are very happy, very proud, but the achievement is not ours, it belongs to the people of Marbella. We have to congratulate all the participants. "