Father and son sentenced for murder of mother's boyfriend in Marbella

A father and his 30-year old son have been convicted of murdering the mother's boyfriend in Marbella. It happened when the victim was about to step out of the door of the building where they all lived, located in the Miraflores district. A security camera captured the crime as it unfolded. Both will have to serve 17 years in prison. The younger defendant is convicted as the actual perpetrator of the crime and his father as accessory to murder. This is set out in the court sentence and judgement, to which SUR has had access.

The defendants, as has been proven, maintained "bad relations" with the woman's current partner. She was mother to the younger and ex-wife of the other. In fact, this situation forced the woman and her boyfriend to move temporarily to the town of Ojén as the defendants were living in the same building in the Miraflores district of Marbella and living so close by was proving very difficult.

The images of the recording on the day of the incident, 15 June 2022, leave no room for doubt, as the judges of the high court of justice of Andalucía (TSJA) stated. In the video it can be seen how the son, on seeing the victim through the building's glass entrance, extracts a small knife from a tobacco tin without his father doing anything to stop him.

The two had been waiting for the victim by the main entrance to the building. At around 1.40pm, as soon as the victim opened the door, the father shoved him in the shoulder, without any confrontation or argument. His son, who was right behind him, then forcefully stabbed the man in the chest. In this way, he made sure that "death would result while avoiding any risk to himself."

The attack, the judges concluded, took place "in a sudden, unexpected, abrupt and unforeseen manner", leaving the injured party with no possibility of defending himself. The actions of the father, the ruling says, were key to the execution of the crime and to facilitating his son's escape after the fatal knife attack.

Badly wounded, the injured man was able to walk some 53 metres until he collapsed in the middle of the street. The defendants, upon realising this, stepped back through the doorway "in a calm manner, without the slightest sign of remorse or attempt to help the man they knew to be fatally wounded".

The sentence after the trial, held in June 2024 by jury, has been confirmed by the TSJA after overturning the claims of the defendants during their appeals. They had requested the trial be declared null and void because a witness who allegedly placed the father and son on the beach on the day of the crime did not appear. In their summing up the judges stated that the recorded facts are "clear and admit little interpretation".