112 incident

Firefighters rescue several people trapped on roller coaster ride at San Pedro fair

Although medical teams were also alerted to the incident, no injuries were reported

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Marbella

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 10:43

A ride at the San Pedro Alcántara fair came to a standstill on Monday evening after suffering an electrical problem. Using a turntable equipped fire engine, Marbella firefighters rescued several people who were trapped on the ride five or six metres above the ground.

The incident happened around 7.20pm. The attraction that ran out of power is a small rollercoaster with a worm-shaped train.

Although the medical emergency services were also mobilised to the scene, no people required treatment and no injuries were reported.

