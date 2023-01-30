El Fuerte Marbella seeks 150 new staff for its reopening as 5-star hotel this spring The group is looking for kitchen, dining room, reception, customer service, spa, cleaning and maintenance department staff and the recruitment day will be held on 9 February

El Fuerte is looking for workers for its reopening this spring. / JOSELE

El Fuerte Marbella is holding a recruitment day to boost its workforce with 150 employees. The establishment is looking for new staff to fill different positions in the kitchen, dining room, reception, customer service, spa, cleaning and maintenance departments, ready for its reopening in spring as a 5-star hotel.

The group has organised a recruitment day that will take place on Thursday, 9 February, from 9am to 5pm at the Amàre Beach Hotel Marbella,in Avenida Severo Ochoa, 8. Three key things will be valued: previous experience in 5-star hotels, having studied at a main hospitality school and, as well as Spanish, the ability to speak languages ​​such as English and German.

El Fuerte has been undergoing a comprehensive reform since January of last year that will see it reopen its doors this spring as a five-star hotel.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, El Fuerte Marbella expects that during the peak season, it will have up to 250 people, some 30 percent more than in 2019, when it operated as a 4-star hotel.

All those interested in the vacant positions must register before the 9th February at the following link: https://jobs.grupoelfuerte.com/jobs/talent-day-el-fuertemarbella.