Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of an 061 ambulance. SUR
One dead after vehicle hits crash barrier and overturns on the A-7 in Marbella
112 incident

One dead after vehicle hits crash barrier and overturns on the A-7 in Marbella

The fatal accident happened in the early hours of this Wednesday morning at kilometre 1055, in the Estepona direction

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 09:57

Compartir

One person, whose details have not been released, has died in a traffic accident early this Wednesday morning (14 February) on the A-7 in Marbella, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.

The accident happened at kilometre 1055, in the direction of Estepona, at 1.45am. The112 emergency telephone number received a call alerting them to an overturned vehicle which had collided with the crash barrier. Urgent medical assistance was requested for a seriously injured person.

An intensive care ambulance, Guardia Civil traffic police and the Marbella fire brigade, were sent to the scene. However, the medical services could do nothing to save the victim's life.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Drought-stricken Malaga province reservoir to receive water feed from the mountains
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town launches craft and second-hand market in bid to boost tourism and trade
  3. 3 Farmers announce another large-scale tractor rally and protest in Malaga next week
  4. 4 Lionesses head to south of Spain as part of Euro 2025 preparations
  5. 5 Starlite Music World in Estepona declared project of strategic interest by Junta de Andalucía
  6. 6 Five strange carnival traditions in Malaga province
  7. 7 Man found not guilty of Fuengirola murder after spending three years in prison
  8. 8 Costa del Sol mayors support call to scrap motorway tolls until train line from Malaga is extended along the coast
  9. 9 Malaga relies on the old Guadalhorce wells for half of its water supply this summer
  10. 10 Fuengirola investigates possibility of connecting groundwater wells to the supply network

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad