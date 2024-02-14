One dead after vehicle hits crash barrier and overturns on the A-7 in Marbella

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 09:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

One person, whose details have not been released, has died in a traffic accident early this Wednesday morning (14 February) on the A-7 in Marbella, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.

The accident happened at kilometre 1055, in the direction of Estepona, at 1.45am. The112 emergency telephone number received a call alerting them to an overturned vehicle which had collided with the crash barrier. Urgent medical assistance was requested for a seriously injured person.

An intensive care ambulance, Guardia Civil traffic police and the Marbella fire brigade, were sent to the scene. However, the medical services could do nothing to save the victim's life.