Cudeca to host fundraising white dress code cocktail party in Marbella

Tony Bryant Marbella Monday, 29 July 2024, 15:31

The Cudeca foundation has announced a special event on 14 August aimed at raising funds to help the charity continue its palliative care work free of charge to those who need it most. The Boho Club Marbella will host the event, the charity’s first charity cocktail party, with an all-white dress code.

Cudeca said the event promises to be an “unforgettable night in a unique and sophisticated setting”. Attendees will enjoy an evening full of surprises, live music and “exquisite cuisine”.

A spokesperson said, “The requirement to dress entirely in white will add a touch of distinction and elegance to the event, creating a magical atmosphere in an exclusive Marbella location. We invite companies to participate and collaborate in this event. Through donations, companies will have the opportunity to significantly contribute to the continuation of the palliative care that the foundation provides. Corporate collaboration is crucial to maintaining and expanding the specialised care and emotional support that Cudeca offers to patients and families during such difficult times.”

Donations for the event, which starts at 9pm, cost 120 euros.

Bank account: ES52 2100 1621 9102 0020 8268.

Bizum: 07749 (in the Make a Donation section within Bizum).