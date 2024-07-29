Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Boho Club Marbella. SUR
Cudeca to host fundraising white dress code cocktail party in Marbella
Community spirit

Cudeca to host fundraising white dress code cocktail party in Marbella

Held at the Boho Club Marbella on 14 August, the event will offer an “unforgettable night" full of surprises, live music and “exquisite cuisine”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Monday, 29 July 2024, 15:31

Opciones para compartir

The Cudeca foundation has announced a special event on 14 August aimed at raising funds to help the charity continue its palliative care work free of charge to those who need it most. The Boho Club Marbella will host the event, the charity’s first charity cocktail party, with an all-white dress code.

Cudeca said the event promises to be an “unforgettable night in a unique and sophisticated setting”. Attendees will enjoy an evening full of surprises, live music and “exquisite cuisine”.

A spokesperson said, “The requirement to dress entirely in white will add a touch of distinction and elegance to the event, creating a magical atmosphere in an exclusive Marbella location. We invite companies to participate and collaborate in this event. Through donations, companies will have the opportunity to significantly contribute to the continuation of the palliative care that the foundation provides. Corporate collaboration is crucial to maintaining and expanding the specialised care and emotional support that Cudeca offers to patients and families during such difficult times.”

Donations for the event, which starts at 9pm, cost 120 euros.

Bank account: ES52 2100 1621 9102 0020 8268.

Bizum: 07749 (in the Make a Donation section within Bizum).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Parking solution found as work on new Costa del Sol health centre gets under way
  2. 2 Gerald Brenan: A Brit inextricably linked with Malaga
  3. 3 Over thirty crafters create a crocheted sunshade to keep the streets of Coín cool
  4. 4 Preparations begin for new EU border system in Gibraltar as treaty 'unlikely' before November
  5. 5 Costa del Sol fundraiser launches new 'pesky foreign currency' campaign for Cudeca charity
  6. 6 Mijas to host weekend full of nostalgia during legendary music festival
  7. 7 Olvera: The historic Cadiz town with spectacular views
  8. 8 Summer foot woes, hot tips for happy feet
  9. 9 Julio Anaya's 'Guernica' exhibited at Malaga's Russian Museum
  10. 10 Eurovision winner to close popular Granada summer festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad