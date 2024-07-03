Cream of haute cuisine in Malaga province to prepare tasting menu for foodies at Cívitas Puerto Banús gala

SUR Marbella Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 16:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The fourth edition of UNIDOS, the event that brings together the top chefs from the province of Malaga, will be held on Sunday 7 July, on the Muelle de Honor of Cívitas Puerto Banús, the most exclusive area of the Marbella marina, in the moonlight and in front of the spectacular yachts anchored in the port.

It will be a gastronomic encounter starring six chefs with seven Michelin stars: Benito Gómez from Bardal inRonda (two stars), Mario Cachinero from Skina in Marbella (two stars), José Carlos García from José Carlos García Restaurante in Malaga, Mauricio Giovanini from Messina in Marbella, Diego Gallegos from Sollo (Fuengirola) and Diego del Río, from Marbella's Boho Club; who have created a unique tasting menu for this dinner, based on local produce.

UNIDOS will be a magnificent experience for more than 300 guests. In an exceptional ambience, dinner will be provided by the flamenco singer José Mercé, who will bring his world-renowned “duende” (flamenco flair) to the event. The tasting menu will consist of an appetiser and a dish from each of the six chefs. These include: zurrapa malagueña (Malaga dripping) with oregano and vinegar, by José Carlos García, or the roast chicken, white prawn and spicy bisque canapé, by Benito Gómez, and main courses such as the almond, cauliflower and caviar royal, by Diego Gallegos; sea bass, gazpachuelo (Malaga fish soup), silky courgette and pickles, by Mario Cachinero; pigeon with “mole” (sauce) and grilled fennel, by Mauricio Giovanini; and for dessert, vanilla crème Chantilly, red fruits, lime and matcha-tea pavlova, by Diego del Río. The evening will also include a selection of Spanish wines from the Jorge Ordóñez Group and EPC Champagne.

Highlighting local talent and gastronomy

The UNIDOS event was born in 2020 to highlight local talent and gastronomy in Malaga province, where the sector stands out at national and international level. The six chefs taking part in this fourth edition agree that "participating in UNIDOS is huge fun because it is a chance to reconnect with colleagues with whom there is a long and deep friendship and, as well, celebrating the evening at Cívitas Puerto Banús is a privilege".

This edition of UNIDOS has been organised by Lima Comunicación y Eventos and Cívitas Puerto Banús and is sponsored by Marbella town hall, Marbella Turismo, Occidental Puerto Banús and Kia Iberia; and with the collaboration of Delicias Gourmet Group, Grupo Jorge Ordóñez, Champagne EPC, Chef Republic and Heineken.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can contact the customer service department of Cívitas Puerto Banús, by telephone: (+34) 952 909 800 or by following this link to their website.