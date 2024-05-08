Countdown to Starlite in Marbella as selection process for 1,000 jobs begins

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 15:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

The countdown to this year's Starlite music festival in Marbella has already begun. The Palacio de Ferias y Congresos Adolfo Suárez opened its doors on Tuesday (7 May) to welcome applicants for the nearly 1,000 jobs offered by Starlite Occident for its new festival this summer in the Costa del Sol town.

More than 6,000 people have registered to pass the selection tests. "This year we have divided the interviews into time slots so as not to keep people waiting at the door because the truth is that the process is generating a lot of interest. We are going to be there for three days and we are open until the last minute to receive applications," said Sandra García Sanjuán, founder and CEO of Starlite Occident.

The company is looking for dancers to perform all kinds of choreographies, acrobats, DJs, make-up artists, waiters, waitresses, kitchen and production staff, among others.

"Our goal is to identify people with a lot of enthusiasm, and a lot of energy, who want to come and be part of this project and to create together the best festival in history," said the businesswoman, who added that Starlite "is not just a festival but an experience" where the staff "will make the magic of Starlite a reality".

Sanjuán pointed out the importance of each of the team members. "I think the most important thing here, what is most valued is the desire, the energy, the enthusiasm and the people who come and understand that their function, more than just serving a drink, is to give a little bit of happiness to that person with whom they interact with for even just two or three minutes. The staff has the responsibility to contribute their bit to that experience," the CEO added.

A total of 70% of the festival's workers apply every year to the Starlite selection process and, even among those who have found a long term job, some, according to Sanjuán, "even ask for holidays to be able to come to the unique quarry venue to share with this great family".

"This is a great opportunity and a job with a healthy environment. I hope they call me and I can live this work and life experience that apart from money will bring me good memories," said one of the applicants, a student of public relations and advertising.

Economic impact

The celebration of Starlite in Marbella every year generates around 6,500 jobs, which means, according to the businesswoman, 1% of the employment generated in the entire Malaga province. "The economic impact on the area reaches 315 million euros," Sanjuán said.

Among the new features at this year's festival, Sanjuán said that "in this edition the stage will be even bigger as well as having new, more powerful and eye-catching lighting systems". Some of the artists who will make up the Starlite 2024 star-studded line-up have yet to be announced, but so far confirmed for this festival are: Jamie Cullum (14 June), Van Morrison (15 June), Sheryl Crow (21 June), Aitana (22 June, 29 July and 30 July), Vanesa Martín (29 June), Myke Towers (3 July), Emilia (4 July), Camilo (6 and 8 July), Keane (9 July), The Corrs (10 July), Julian Marley & The Uprising (11 July), and Christian Nodal (13 July). Also Take That (14th and 15th July), Carlos Vives (16 July), Gipsy Kings feat. Nicolas Reyes (19 July), Pablo López (20 July and 21 August), Simple Minds (22 July), Tom Jones (23 July), Diana Krall (24 July), Luis Miguel (31 July and 2 and 3 August), Los Secretos (1 August), Antonio José (6 August), Hauser (7 August), Miguel Poveda (8 August), and UB40 ft. Ali Campbell (9 August).

Among them will also be Nick Carter (10 August), Taburete (12 August), Plácido Domingo (13 August), La Oreja de Van Gogh (14 August), Paula Mattheus & Marlon (15 August), Abraham Mateo & Nil Moliner (16 August), Sara Baras (17 August), Siempre Así (19 August) Vanesa Martín (20 August), Rels B (22 August), Ana Mena (23 August) and Hombres G (31 August).