The presentation of the event. Josele
Costa del Sol real estate groups raise funds for charity through sport
Community spirit

Costa del Sol real estate groups raise funds for charity through sport

This week the Building the Future organisation presented its programme of sports and gastronomic events that will take place during the months of May and June

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 26 April 2024, 12:52

The real estate sector in Marbella and Estepona has unveiled a series of events to raise funds for different charities on the Costa del Sol, the fifth year it has done so.

This week the Building the Future organisation presented its programme of sports and gastronomic events that will take place during the months of May and June.

According to the group, they will "raise funds for charity while having a good time with friends and colleagues".

The local organisations that will benefit from the fundraising this year will be AVOI, Club Deportivo Marbella Juega and CADI.

