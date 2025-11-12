Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town hall will convert this building which has a huge historical and symbolic value. Josele
Planning

Historic Marbella tourist office to be adapted into multi-purpose space

The transformation of the La Fontanilla building means that a new facility will not have to be built and the aim is to target visitors interested in culture

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 15:00

The tourist office in La Fontanilla in Marbella is set to be converted into a multi-purpose space that will combine its current use with a cultural one. The town hall has put out to tender the contract to carry out this transformation, which has a budget of around 300,000 euros and a completion period of four months.

The planned intervention aims to transform the "historical and symbolic" building which was the town's first tourist information office and which is currently "underused", into a "strategic tourist-cultural asset" that will be "aligned with the trends of diversification of supply and urban sustainability". The new space will host cultural activities including exhibitions, tourist events and new information points.

According to the town hall the work also involves the enhancement of the area around the building as well as "reactivating urban spaces with high tourist, economic and social potential".

"The intervention shows a commitment to heritage, respect for local culture and the modernisation of the destination, reinforcing its attractiveness to a tourist profile interested in cultural activities and historical-artistic heritage and the search for local authenticity", according to the town hall. It also means that a new building will not be necessary and therefore demonstrates that the town hall is "prioritising rehabilitation under the criteria of energy efficiency, accessibility and functionality".

