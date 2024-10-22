Teenage driver of Porsche arrested after police pursuit on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 11:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A 16-year-old youth who allegedly got behind the wheel of a Porsche and led police on a wild car chase in San Pedro Alcántara near Marbella has been arrested.

Police first noticed the Porsche Cayenne on Avenida Jorge Guillén about 7.30pm on Monday 21 October. Officers realised the driver became nervous after spotting them and allegedly accelerated away when they attempted to stop him.

The Ukrainian minor, who did not have a driver's licence, allegedly started driving recklessly and endangered other road users and pedestrians, so the officers alerted other police units, who joined the pursuit. The chase lasted for about ten minutes during which, according to police sources, he ignored traffic signs and made several abrupt changes of direction through the centre of the town.

The Porsche Cayenne was eventually intercepted by officers on Avenida de la Constitución, where it was stuck in a traffic jam. The youth, who spoke neither Spanish nor English, allegedly put up great resistance to getting out of the car and, once outside, tried to run away again after pushing an officer, sources said. He was eventually arrested.