Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Charity fashion show

Charity fashion show in Marbella to help baby Jay receive sight-saving surgery

Marbella charity event blends fashion and compassion to fund sight-saving surgery for a baby from Canada

Sur in English

Marbella

Monday, 10 November 2025, 12:54

A special charity fashion show and lunch will take place at La Sala Bar & Restaurant in Marbella on Wednesday, 12 November from 1 to 3pm, in support of Through Our Eyes, a non-profit helping children access life-changing eye surgeries.

The event aims to raise funds for 18-month-old baby Jay from Calgary, Canada, who requires a rare and delicate operation in Malaga - one of only a few places in the world where the procedure is performed. Jay was born with severe congenital ptosis, leaving him without muscle function in his right eyelid. Without intervention, he risks never developing normal vision.

This fashion show follows the success of the charity’s first community fundraiser on 25 October, which generated more than €5,000. Organisers hope this next event at La Sala will bring Jay closer to the surgery that could allow him to open his right eye for the first time.

Guests will enjoy a runway fashion show by Angel Clothing Marbella, lunch with free-flowing cava, a raffle and art auction - with all proceeds funding Jay’s operation in Malaga.

throughoureyescharity@gmail.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The pull of the south of Spain
  2. 2 The Malaga village celebrating its heritage with roasted chestnuts this weekend
  3. 3 Founder of iconic El Pimpi in Malaga wins top national honour
  4. 4 From living rough on the streets to working in a top-flight restaurant
  5. 5 British community in southern Spain to honour and remember wartime fallen
  6. 6 Second burst waterpipe in a fortnight in eastern Costa del Sol village damages homes
  7. 7 Torremolinos launches preventative campaign against processionary caterpillar infestation
  8. 8 Last-gasp equaliser sparks fan fury as Malaga CF throw away victory yet again
  9. 9 PAUZA: a culinary bridge between Nordic sophistication and Argentinian passion
  10. 10 UK Honours presented to recipients in southern Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Charity fashion show in Marbella to help baby Jay receive sight-saving surgery

Charity fashion show in Marbella to help baby Jay receive sight-saving surgery