Charity fashion show in Marbella to help baby Jay receive sight-saving surgery

A special charity fashion show and lunch will take place at La Sala Bar & Restaurant in Marbella on Wednesday, 12 November from 1 to 3pm, in support of Through Our Eyes, a non-profit helping children access life-changing eye surgeries.

The event aims to raise funds for 18-month-old baby Jay from Calgary, Canada, who requires a rare and delicate operation in Malaga - one of only a few places in the world where the procedure is performed. Jay was born with severe congenital ptosis, leaving him without muscle function in his right eyelid. Without intervention, he risks never developing normal vision.

This fashion show follows the success of the charity’s first community fundraiser on 25 October, which generated more than €5,000. Organisers hope this next event at La Sala will bring Jay closer to the surgery that could allow him to open his right eye for the first time.

Guests will enjoy a runway fashion show by Angel Clothing Marbella, lunch with free-flowing cava, a raffle and art auction - with all proceeds funding Jay’s operation in Malaga.

