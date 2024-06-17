Charity auction at La Sala Banús in Marbella raises 1,300 euros for 'group of women transformed by their children'

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Rosa María Martínez, Rodolphe Combes and Esther Ráez. SUR
Charity auction at La Sala Banús in Marbella raises 1,300 euros for &#039;group of women transformed by their children&#039;
Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Monday, 17 June 2024, 13:09

During its latest charity auction held at La Sala Banús in Marbella last month, the Elena Gaite foundation raised over 1,300 euros for La Luciérnaga con Luz Propia, an organisation that describes itself as “a group of women transformed by our children”.

Vice-president of the group, Rosa María Martínez, collected the cheque at a ceremony attended by members of both charities, along with the owner of La Sala Banús, Rodolphe Combes, and Esther Ráez, CEO of the Comunicación y Creatividad Brutal public relations agency.

Martínez said the funds will be used to continue training its members to ensure they can provide the best possible support during the grieving process. Although the group supports couples embarking on the journey of parenthood for the first time, offering advice on respectful parenting, it also provides companionship and mutual support to families who have lost a child.

The Elena Gaite Foundation was established with the mission of promoting charity initiatives that raise funds for various social organisations and NGOs, such as the Cudeca Foundation, Debra Piel de Mariposa (butterfly children), and Avoi child cancer charity. Additionally, the foundation seeks to secure professional and financial support for projects related to patient care, palliative care and support for cancer patients and their families.

