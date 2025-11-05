Car smashes into shop window of pharmacy in Marbella

Some residents of San Pedro Alcántara, Marbella, were startled on Tuesday evening after a car mounted the pavement and crashed into a pharmacy store window. Fortunately, the frightening incident did not cause any injuries.

The crash on Avenida de la Constitución happened around 8.50pm. The eyewitness who called the emergency services reported seeing an elderly person behind the wheel.

According to sources, the woman was driving an automatic car and, instead of reversing, she accelerated forward and crashed into the chemist shop, which was open at the time. The Local Police have reported only material damages to the store.