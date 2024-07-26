Marbella beach where naturists, campers and boat owners all have their place

The Torre de los Ladrones is one of the symbols of this coastal strip of Marbella.

Friday, 26 July 2024

There was a time when the Costa del Sol stretching between Malaga city and Manilva was dotted with fishing villages, sugar cane fields and even sand dunes. The demand for urban development that came hand in hand with the rise in tourism has, over the decades, eradicated almost all of them.

But, there are exceptions and one of those is a small area in the form of a dune complex that has defied the concrete on the easternmost part of Marbella's coastline. Yes, the town of the 'jet set' preserves a small natural refuge, which today, thanks to the efforts of a group of passionate environmentalists, is one of Andalucía's natural treasures.

The Artola Dunes, as they are known, are one of the best attractions of this piece of wild Marbella coastline, where there is a naturist beach, campsite and restaurants.

The beach belongs to everyone, although it is not always easy to find a parking space in this small coastal paradise. Some of the locals do know of hidden spots where they know they'll find a place, but they're unlikely to share their knowledge.

Elevated wooden walkways have been installed over the dunes to protect them while allowing visitors to enjoy this stretch of wilderness. The wooden bridges provide access to the beach from one of the non-secret car parks.

Next to these dunes stands the tallest watchtower in Malaga province at almost 15 metres; the so-called Torre (de los ) Ladrones (thieves' tower). Some may think that its name is related to the ill-fated era when glamour and luxury in Marbella were overshadowed by the Malaya case, but this name is far from being a reference to those or any other friends of others. It is more likely used to describe the unusual form of the watchtower with its narrow slits.

The beach is popular among windsurfers and there are also pedalos and the westernmost part of the beach is a space for naturists and on occasion the odd unsuspecting Marbella beachgoer who could be forgiven for assuming that bikinis and swimming costumes are simply not in fashion this year.

And at the other end, before reaching Calahonda beach in Mijas is Cabopina marina, a stark contrast to the wilderness left behind where some of the most luxurious boats on the Costa del Sol are berthed and suddenly the more traditional feel of life along the coast comes into view. With it comes the array of restaurants offering everything from seafood, to Spanish omelette, risotto, pizza or a Galician beef entrecote.

Near to the marina is the Cabopino campsite, another reminder that you are back among humanity after a stroll through the side of Marbella.