Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month

Tony Bryant Benahavis Monday, 2 June 2025, 11:30 Compartir

The culture department of Benahavis town hall will pay tribute to The Beatles, one of the most influential bands in music history, with a series of events throughout June. Under the banner of ‘Benahavis and Beatlemania’, the initiative will kick off on Wednesday 4 June with the screening of the documentary, Get Back, a film based on the legendary concert on the roof of the Apple building in London, the band’s last live performance. The screening will take place at the municipal auditorium hall at 7pm.

This will be followed by the inauguration of The Beatles Universe Exhibition, a collection of memorabilia, records, rare posters and photographs that can be viewed on the second floor of the cultural centre until the end of the month.

The initiative will also include two live concerts in Avenida de Andalucía on Friday 6 June. The first will be performed by Vintage Experience at 7pm, followed at 10pm by Los Escarabajos, both of which will offer a repertoire of The Beatles’ greatest hits.

“With this initiative, the town hall reaffirms its commitment to promoting high-quality cultural events designed to energise the town and create unforgettable experiences,” the town hall said.