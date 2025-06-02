Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Beatles perform on the roof of the Apple building. SUR
What to do

Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month

The initiative will kick off on Wednesday 4 June with the screening of the documentary, Get Back, a film based on the legendary concert on the roof of the Apple building in London; and an exhibition of memorabilia and two tribute concerts

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benahavis

Monday, 2 June 2025, 11:30

The culture department of Benahavis town hall will pay tribute to The Beatles, one of the most influential bands in music history, with a series of events throughout June. Under the banner of ‘Benahavis and Beatlemania’, the initiative will kick off on Wednesday 4 June with the screening of the documentary, Get Back, a film based on the legendary concert on the roof of the Apple building in London, the band’s last live performance. The screening will take place at the municipal auditorium hall at 7pm.

This will be followed by the inauguration of The Beatles Universe Exhibition, a collection of memorabilia, records, rare posters and photographs that can be viewed on the second floor of the cultural centre until the end of the month.

The initiative will also include two live concerts in Avenida de Andalucía on Friday 6 June. The first will be performed by Vintage Experience at 7pm, followed at 10pm by Los Escarabajos, both of which will offer a repertoire of The Beatles’ greatest hits.

“With this initiative, the town hall reaffirms its commitment to promoting high-quality cultural events designed to energise the town and create unforgettable experiences,” the town hall said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 From Dream to Reality: How to Build a Villa on the Costa del Sol Without Losing Your Peace of Mind
  2. 2 Spanish missteps
  3. 3 Language barrier
  4. 4 Unlock a different side of German culture, with no clichés
  5. 5 Rubio rocket sees Antequera CF seize play-off edge
  6. 6 Recommended for your garden in southern Spain: Scaevola aemula
  7. 7 John Cunningham: A Scot at home in his beloved Seville
  8. 8 Tardeo Summer to kick off the season with music from the 80s and 90s
  9. 9 The Andalucía Performing Arts Society hosts two events in lead up to 21st anniversary
  10. 10 Barça tops end-of-term report

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month

Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month