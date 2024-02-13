Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mayor Ángeles Muñoz and councillor Diego López at the lighthouse on Monday. Josele
Beacon of hope for operational Marbella lighthouse
Tourism

Beacon of hope for operational Marbella lighthouse

The one-million-euro project to revamp the tower includes gardens, municipal offices, a visitors’ centre and exhibition space

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 17:39

Compartir

A project to revamp Marbella’s lighthouse and create a space around it for the town’s residents has been given the go ahead by Malaga’s port and provincial authorities. "It is a project in which we were very interested but, at the same time, [it is] complicated because we are not the owners, it belonged to Puertos," said Marbella’s mayor, Ángeles Muñoz while visiting the site on Monday 12 February.

The project is being financed by Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, to the tune of almost one million euros and will incorporate the 2,300 square metres of land around the lighthouse to connect it with the promenade and Avenida Antonio Belón.

The project also includes municipal offices, a visitors’ centre and exhibition space and extensive gardens which can also be used by groups and associations as well as the general public. According to Muñoz, the work will be finished by the end of this year and will make the space "a more accessible and enjoyable place for the public".

Muñoz indicated that the lighthouse "is operational and will continue to be so" and added that there will be “almost 1,700 square metres of gardens, with shrubs and large trees to become another attraction in the town”.

Muñoz added that the plants are being specially selected to ensure they are species that do not need a lot of watering in view of the current drought crisis affecting the Costa del Sol.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Two hundred people evacuated as a torrent of mud cascades down several ski slopes in Spain's Sierra Nevada
  2. 2 Costa del Sol hotels assure there will be no water supply issues for holidaymakers this summer
  3. 3 This is how the Guardia Civil captured the six crew of a powerful drug-trafficking boat that killed two of their officers in Andalucía
  4. 4 Bonfire barricade cuts off road access to major wholesale market on outskirts of Malaga
  5. 5 Drought-stricken Malaga province reservoir to receive water feed from the mountains
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town launches craft and second-hand market in bid to boost tourism and trade
  7. 7 Benalmádena police target electric scooter users to ensure 'scrupulous compliance' with regulations
  8. 8 Farmers announce another large-scale tractor rally and protest in Malaga next week
  9. 9 These are the two Malaga province projects nominated for best industrial building in the world
  10. 10 The sweet bun as the Nordic answer to Spanish carnival

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad