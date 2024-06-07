Suspect arrested in case of torture and murder of a man in Marbella

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 7 June 2024, 14:37 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The victim's body was found by the person who managed the tourist rental apartment in Marbella. After several days without hearing from their guest, they went to the property and knocked on the door. When there was no answer, they looked through the window and saw the man tied to a chair.

National Police officers entered the apartment and found the body of 33-year-old Aleksander K., a Serbian citizen with German residency, who had been tortured and executed with three shots to the head.

The discovery took place on 30 June 2022. Two years after the murder, the police have cleared up the case with the arrest of the alleged perpetrator: a 32-year-old Turkish national with a German passport, who is already in a Spanish prison.

The investigation by officers from special drug and organised crime units, Udyco and the Greco-Costa del Sol, has concluded that the deceased had arranged to meet, in his flat, with one or more members of a criminal organisation dedicated to drug trafficking with which the detainee is linked.

According to sources close to the investigation, the victim was linked to criminal groups based in the Balkans. Apparently, he had a record for drug trafficking, as did the arrested man, who was also allegedly involved in arms trafficking.

For reasons still under investigation, the meeting led to Aleksander K. being gagged, tied to a chair and tortured for hours, if not days. When his body was found, he was still bound and his head was wrapped in plastic film.

Collaboration between the Spanish and German authorities made it possible to identify the main suspect in the crime. Investigating court number 3 of Marbella issued an International Arrest Warrant against this individual, who was located and arrested in Turkey.

The detainee was deported from Istanbul, according to judicial sources. He travelled with a police escort during the flight and was escorted from Malaga Airport to the duty court in Malaga city, where he was remanded in custody on suspicion of homicide and "for other crimes to be specified during the judicial proceedings". The magistrate deferred the case to the Marbella court.