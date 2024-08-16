Arab Tourism Organisation presents Marbella with top award

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 16 August 2024, 12:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella has been recognised as the European Tourism Destination of Excellence by the Arab Tourism Organisation (ATO), which represents 22 countries. This award recognises Marbella as "a global benchmark of excellence".

The organisation said the "care and attention" the municipality provides to Arab visitors make it "the most distinguished town in high-quality tourism".

Marbella's mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, received the award from Dr Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, president of ATO.

The Costa del Sol town has also been named a European Best Destination for 2024.