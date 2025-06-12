Fundraising campaign launched for British young man who fell from hotel balcony in Marbella

"I wish I wasn't writing this, but I am doing it because one of my best friends has suffered a terrible accident while on holiday in Marbella and is now fighting for his life," said a friend of Harry - the 24-year-old British man who was admitted Hospital Regional in Malaga in critical condition after falling from the balcony of a Marbella hotel on 25 May. Now, his closest circle of family and friends has launched a 25,000 UK pounds fundraising campaign to support the young man's current and future needs.

On the day of the incident, Local and National Police officers were mobilised to the Hard Rock Hotel in Marbella, located in the Nueva Andalucía area of the town, after the receptionist reported that a young foreigner had fallen from the third floor. At the time, 'balconing' (a dangerous activity that is predominantly popular among tourists in Spain, who engage in jumping from balconies into a swimming pool or towards another balcony) was ruled out as a hypothesis. The investigators were leaning more towards an accident following alcohol consumption.

Due to the extent of his injuries and his critical condition, Harry was transferred from Hospital Costa del Sol (where he was first admitted) to the hospital in Malaga city, where he was admitted with multiple fractures to his skull, as well as upper and lower limbs. He underwent surgery for some of his injuries.

Although Harry has been discharged from the ICU and his recovery is slowly progressing, his family and friends have said that he is "in an induced coma" and that he has suffered "serious internal damage". "He has already undergone several major surgeries and there are many more to come before he comes out of it."

Since the accident, "his family has dropped everything and rushed to his side, as his world fell apart. They have not left the hospital. They sit there day and night, hoping and praying for Harry's health, as we all do".

It is for this reason that his closest people have decided to organise a fundraiser on Gofundme for the treatments and care he would need once he is out of hospital. So far, they have managed to raise 22,982 pounds and their target is 25,000 UK pounds.