Antonio Banderas and Richard Gere among the celebrity names shining for solidarity at Starlite Marbella The American actor and his Spanish wife Alejandra Silva were the centre of attention at the gala in Marbella, which was hosted by Banderas and Sandra García-San Juan

The Starlite Foundation’s Solidarity Gala took place at the Nagüeles quarry at the weekend, an event which is organised every year as part of the festival to raise funds for charities in Malaga province.

The auditorium was packed with celebrities, who were welcomed by hosts Antonio Banderas and Sandra García-San Juan, and they included Richard Gere and his Spanish wife Alejandra Silva, who is involved with the Open Arms association and said she was delighted to be able to participate in the event.

During the Gala, awards were presented to Ana Obregón for her fight against child and teenage cancer with the Aless Lequio Foundation, which is named after her son who died from the disease; soprano Ainhoa Arteta, who works with Unicef and other organisations; Chucho Valdés for his charity work; Carla Pereyra, who has led the annual campaign against hunger for eight years; Mexican actor and singer Diego Boneta; and film director Roland Joffé for his contribution to the Operation California organisation, which specialises in disaster relief on a global scale.

Earlier, there had been a press conference with Antonio Banderas, Valeria Mazza dand the president of Starlite, Sandra Pérez-San Juan, among others.

Banderas, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on 10 August, talked about Godspell, the show he will be presenting at the Soho Theatre in Malaga in November with Emilio Aragón. “To make money, I make films. In Malaga, I spend it,” he said.

And another highlight for those who attended the Gala that evening was the sight of Banderas arriving with his wife, Nicole Kimpel, in the car which was used to drive US President Biden at the NATO summit.