Antonio Banderas' cherished beachfront house in Marbella is reduced to rubble

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 11:19

Malaga star Antonio Banderas' Marbella home has been reduced to rubble after the actor decided to demolish it.

The iconic house called Las Gaviotas, located in Los Monteros, went through various administrative problems leading up to the final decision to demolish it. Banderas bought the property, which had also belonged to radio presenter Encarna Sánchez. Built in 1995 with an illegal licence granted by the municipal government of Jesús Gil to its previous owners, the compensation system included in the new general urban development plan of 2010 established the transfer of 1,243 square metres of land as a condition in the official formalising of the home located on Los Monteros beach.

However, in 2015, Spain's Supreme Court (SC) declared the 2010 revision of the general urban development plan (PGOU) of Marbella to be contrary to the legal system and consequently declared it null and void.

These problems have been adding complications, leading the Malaga actor to demolish his home in order to re-establish the disturbed order that was caused during Gil's time, before he purchased the house.

This house has been one of the actor's most beloved places. It was where his daughter Stella del Carmen was born and where he lived for much of his marriage to actress Melanie Griffith. Banderas also spent his confinement during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 in this residence.