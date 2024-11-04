Police shut down illegal Halloween party on Costa del Sol and eject 600 people from premises

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 4 November 2024, 15:05

Marbella Local Police have shut down an illegal party in the Costa del Sol town where more than 600 people had gathered on Halloween night. There were another 300 people waiting to get into the venue in Nueva Andalucía which allegedly lacked authorisation and adequate security. The partygoers, most of them minors, had paid between 35 and 40 euros for admission.

Police were first alerted about 1am on Friday 1 November about a large concentration of young people at the door of a premises that operates as a "social club" and which has been previously reported for hosting illegal parties.

When police arrived at the scene, they noticed groups of young people, almost all of them minors, consuming alcohol in the street. Police estimated more than 300 people outside the premises, according to sources.

Officers had to fight their way through to enter the premises to check the conditions under which the event was taking place. On entering the 400-square-metre building, they found it to be crowded and estimated there could be more than 600 people inside.

The person identified as in charge of the party said it was not a public establishment, but a "social club". However, police interviewed several attendees who said they had purchased their tickets online at a price of 35 euros; those who bought them at the door would have paid 40 euros.

Officers also discovered alcohol was being sold to minors. There were also several attempted fights between drunken teenagers, which officers were forced to stop. Police asked the premises manager for an opening licence, environmental qualification and civil liability insurance, to which they could not provide.

Police found the conditions in which the party was taking place were a serious danger to the attendees. During the inspection they discovered "very serious" deficiencies such as the emergency exit, which lacked lighting and was blocked from the outside with an iron bar and locked.

Marbella Local Police decided to completely vacate the premises, and drew up a report with all the possible infringements detected.